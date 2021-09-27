Mid-Autumn Festival death of toddler in Shenzhen highlights danger of leaving children in cars

A three-year-old girl in Shenzhen died during the Mid-Autumn Festival after she was left in her parents’ car for three hours in hot weather, a problem that has emerged in China as the rate of private car ownership rises.

The family said they forgot the toddler in the car after returning home from a lunch outing last Tuesday (Sept 21), according to a report on Guangdong TV.

A neighbour said the family went outside for an unknown reason but never looked into the car where their daughter was stuck.

It was hours later that the girl’s brother realised he had not seen his sister for a while and alerted his parents, who thought she might have run off to play with other children.

“After a while, they suddenly realised she might still be in the car,” the neighbour, whose name was not released, said in the report.

When they found the girl, her face had turned pale and her lips were black. Emergency medical technicians said she showed no vital signs while being transported to a nearby hospital.

The report said the girl drank three bottles of water while she was stuck in the car.

In the video, the girl’s mother appeared distraught at the hospital, crying and stamping her feet, making a praying gesture and begging a doctor to save her daughter’s life.

The case is under police investigation.

A view shows traffic during evening rush hour at the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, on Jan 15, 2021. PHOTO: Reuters file

Vehicular heatstroke is a problem worldwide – 25 children in the US died because they were trapped in cars in 2020.

The problem is relatively new in China because of the growth of private car ownership in recent years.

According to Reuters, car sales rates have slowed since they peaked in 2017, but there were 37.5 vehicles per 100 urban households in 2017, versus 6.1 vehicles per 100 in 2007.

As vehicle ownership becomes more common, high profile cases involving children dying of heatstroke after being left in cars are also emerging more often.

Two years ago, a three-year-old boy in Hunan died after his parents forgot to take him out of the car because they were both drunk.

In 2017, a four-year-old girl died after she was left in a school bus in Shandong. She was stuck in the vehicle for 17 hours before she was found and sent to a hospital.

The girl was pronounced dead, and police arrested the bus driver and kindergarten manager for their negligence that led to the girl’s death.

A similar school bus accident happened in Hubei in 2019 after the victim, a three-year-old girl, was locked in the vehicle for six hours.

Great Wall Motors, a car company, installed a system on a 2021 SUV model that would scan the car for signs of life once it was locked and sound an alarm if it found vital signs.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.