Modern facilities turn traditional village into tourist attraction

Shiyihe village in Shantou, Guangdong province, which has rows of traditional courtyard houses, has become a hot spot for leisure seekers, after the infrastructure, including the alleys, pipelines and public toilets, has been renovated.

About 140 of the 355 courtyard houses, mostly built in the 1980s, have been rented and turned into art studios, tourist accommodations, restaurants and teahouses, said Xie Yinxiang, a member of the Party committee of the village.

After renovation, each of the courtyard houses can generate 20,000 yuan (S$4,000) in rental a year, bringing additional income to villagers, she said, adding tourism has also boosted the catering business along a main road in the village.

A handout photo. An alley after renovation in Shiyihe village.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

A handout photo. A traditional courtyard house in Shiyihe village.

A handout photo. A traditional courtyard house in Shiyihe village has been turned into a teahouse.

Wall painting outside a house in Shiyihe village.

