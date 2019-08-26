More Chinese men open to becoming stay-at-home fathers

More Chinese husbands are open to the idea of becoming stay-at-home fathers in a shift away from traditional mores, according to a recent survey.

The idea that the man of the house should be the breadwinner, while child care and domestic duties are the woman's duties, is deep-rooted in Chinese culture.

But the survey, jointly conducted by the state-run China Youth Daily and questionnaire website wenjuan.com earlier this month, found that 52.4 per cent of male respondents supported the idea of men being a full-time carer.

The number in favour was lower among women, just 45.8 per cent of whom supported the idea.

He also said his wife was not happy leaving him to do the housework, adding that she often scolded him for doing it badly. "She also said he would not feel comfortable letting me take care of our daughter," he said. "She says I am too careless."