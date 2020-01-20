More young Chinese opting for flexible jobs and working from home

For a certain number of young Chinese, most of whom are under 30 years old, spending their lives commuting between home and office to work for other people is increasingly being seen as too mundane.

Having grown up during China's economic rise, these youngsters are eager to develop their careers by fully exploring their abilities and creativity - something which they struggle to do in private companies or public institutions.

"Both my husband and I like working creatively without boundaries," explained Huang Yilai, a resident of Shanghai who quit a stable job in 2005 to help her French husband Jonathan Lucy put together magic shows.

"I met Jonathan when he was still a university student in Shanghai. I was amazed by the shows he staged at the homes of French expats as a part-time job to finance himself," Huang recalls.

The couple, who settled down in the city known for its fast pace and bustling economy, gave up their professions having majored in business and international trade, and started to arrange tours for their magic shows.

In the beginning, they called performance companies and offered their services for free.

"We put on shows free of charge so that potential customers could better understand us," Huang remembers. "Had it not been for the uniqueness of our performances, they'd never have realised that their brands could be promoted using magic. To them, it was a completely new concept."

Fifteen years on, they now enjoy a relatively comfortable life in Shanghai.

With a flexible work schedule, Huang explained that they have had plenty of time to stay at home with their child, and reiterated both how well the lifestyle works for them as well as their hope to continue it.

Huang's experience of working from home epitomizes an emerging trend in today's job market. Young people aged 30 and under are becoming much more interested in working for themselves than being tied to an office chair.