'The most beautiful love': Joy as wheelchair-using couple reveal first child on the way, delighting millions in China

A wheelchair-using Chinese couple who became famous for living life to the fullest are expecting their first child, delighting millions of people on mainland social media.

Ex-professional wheelchair dancers, Zhu Yujie, 33, and his wife, Fan Xiao, 28, from eastern China’s Zhejiang province, have broken the joyful news that they will welcome their first baby next month, two years after they wed in a touching ceremony.

“We married in our wheelchairs in 2020, and now we’re expecting our baby”, Fan says.

“We both became wheelchair-dependent shortly after reaching adulthood. We married in our wheelchairs in 2020, and now we’re expecting our baby. Life won’t always push us down, tomorrow will be a better day,” Fan wrote in a online post late last month.

The woman, who became a wheelchair user at the age of 18 as a result of spinal damage, and Zhu, who suffered a similar fate aged 20, have been a source of strength and inspiration for many, taking part in disability sports, travelling across the country and learning to drive, among a variety of other activities.

The announcement of the couple’s expected first child has delighted millions in China after it was revealed.

News of the impending birth prompted an outpouring of best wishes on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok where the couple have tens of thousands of followers and whose posts have received nearly 3 million likes.

“Maybe this is what the most beautiful love is like,” said one user.

The couple gained national attention in 2020 when they performed a touching wheelchair dance at their wedding.

The couple became wheelchair dancing partners in 2018 and since then have won multiple competitions together.

Both have endured all the hardship and pain their situation brings, but after gaining the confidence to express himself fully to the world, in 2016, Zhu met Fan and they worked together to flourish as a couple.

They became wheelchair dancing partners in 2018 and have won multiple competitions at the provincial and national level, including ranking 5th and 7th respectively in two competitions in the 10th National Games for Persons with Disabilities in 2019.

The couple at their wedding ceremony making a toast.

“One wheelchair plus another doesn’t equal double hardship,” Fan said in a Douyin video showing how they cooperate to make their bed.

“Let’s create infinite possibilities in a limited life,” she wrote in another.

