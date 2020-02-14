Mother and son make $2 million donation towards coronavirus fight in China

A mother and her son in Yixing, East China's Jiangsu province, donated 10 million yuan (S$2 million) to a local charity organisation to help the city curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The mother, who declined to be identified, said that she has had a successful career due to the country's opening-up policy and wants to contribute to the fight against coronavirus.

Locals in Yixing, a county-level city of Wuxi, identified her as the executive of a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that makes composite material for household appliances.

Yixing Charity Society, the organisation that received the donation, said that it has received donations totalling 34 million yuan with no specific time period given.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.