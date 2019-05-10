Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China

A promotional photo from the company involved in the Shandong incident shows the balloon’s double harness.
PHOTO: Handout
South China Morning Post

A mother and her young son were killed on a National Day ballooning trip over eastern China, The Beijing News reported on Thursday (Oct 3).

The incident took place in the Majiagou eco-tourism village near the city of Yantai in Shandong province on Tuesday. The report said a tether holding the balloon to the ground broke, and as the balloon rose it ruptured, sending the unnamed 31-year-old woman and the three-year-old boy - who were harnessed side-by-side - to their deaths.

They were the only passengers. Police said five people had been held in connection with the incident.

It is unclear from mobile phone footage published by newspaper how far the balloon and its passengers fell.

The report quoted emergency response authorities as saying the ride was illegal, and that they were investigating. All tourist activities in the Majiagou scenic area were temporarily suspended.

Tickets for the site over the week-long holiday cost 70 yuan (S$13.50) each and included a balloon ride, the attraction's website said. The report said park staff promised refunds on all tickets.

"That balloon was not ours, but it happened on our land," a member of Majiagou scenic area staff told The Beijing News.

"Police have determined that this is a criminal case. This is illegal, this balloon activity is unauthorised," a member of the area's management team was quoted as saying.

The Chinese government was urged to tighten restrictions on balloons after a crash in southern Guangxi autonomous region in 2009 claimed the lives of four Dutch tourists.

This article was first published on South China Morning Post

More about
Accidents deaths Tourist attractions

TRENDING

Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES