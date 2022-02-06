Murder, botched surgery and greed: Crime stories that shocked China in 2021

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc around the world in the last 12 months, a series of high-profile crimes caught national attention:

‘Go to hell’: The last words she heard before she was pushed off a cliff

Those were the last words Wang Nan heard before her husband kissed her on the cheek and pushed her off a cliff in Thailand where he had supposedly taken her to see the sunrise on June 9, 2019.

She survived the fall but was forced to terminate her unborn baby because of the large doses of medication she had to take following the attack. Her attacker was later convicted of attempted murder by a Thai court, but later had his sentence reduced to 10 years on appeal.

19 Chinese men looking for love found themselves sharing two wives and tricked out of more than 2 million yuan (S$423,000) in a marriage scam, authorities in Inner Mongolia revealed last year.

The two women and their three accomplices were detained after one of the victims saw his “wife” as a bride at another wedding and called police.

Police in China last year shut down a sophisticated counterfeit Louis Vuitton racket that netted 100 million yuan.

In some cases, they produced counterfeit bags before the real versions had hit the market. The operation also added chip technology that they claimed allowed customers to verify genuine products — a feature the real bags do not have.

A court in China upheld a suspended death sentence for a man who abducted and drugged another man with Down’s syndrome so his body could be sold and substituted for another body due to be cremated to circumvent a government ban on burials.

The convicted man was hired by a wealthy family in 2017 in Lufeng, Guangdong province, who did not want to cremate a deceased relative, to find a substitute body for the cremation.

A man in western China murdered his two young children by throwing them out of his high-rise apartment so he could start a “new family”, in a case that stunned the nation last year.

The man’s motivation for the grisly murder of his son, aged one, and daughter, aged two, was because his girlfriend would not marry him unless he got rid of them, court documents revealed. He was later convicted of murder and received the death penalty .

Gao Liu posted pictures of her post-surgery face online, which showed a part of her nose blackened with dead flesh.

Chinese internet users were outraged by the lenient penalty handed down to a cosmetic surgery operator who left a Chinese rising star’s nose blackened with dead flesh.

The operator was suspended from her practice for a six-month period while the clinic she worked at was fined 49,000 yuan after the 24-year-old actress and singer, Gao Liu’s four-hour nasal surgery left her disfigured.

Two high-profile cases of callous sexual assault last year, one at tech giant Alibaba, which is the owner of the South China Morning Post, and the other involving singer Kris Wu, raised troubling questions about China’s changing relationship with alcohol.

A string of accidents, rapes and violent assaults involving alcohol in recent years has health experts increasingly alarmed about the treatment of women and how China’s rising prosperity is changing patterns of alcohol consumption.

A 14-year-old girl broke up her own wedding by calling the police and reporting the two families who had made a 250,000-yuan deal to organise the illegal marriage.

The teenager called the police on the wedding day last year and authorities stepped in to cancel the event.

A Chinese man was bitten more than 10 times by a stranger who mistakenly believed him to be his ex-girlfriend’s new lover. The attack cost the victim his new job and more than 100,000 yuan in medical expenses. The man’s attacker was jailed for 13 days by police in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, southeastern China. But the victim said he would seek a review of the punishment which he felt was too lenient.

