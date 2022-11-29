'My wedding can wait': Big sister in China buys brother flat and car to boost eligibility

The actions of a 33-year-old woman in China who has put her own future on hold to buy a home and car for her younger brother so he can get married have sparked a fevered debate on mainland social media.

The unidentified woman, from Anhui province, eastern China, shocked many netizens after it was revealed she had spent the past 12 years working and saving money so that her brother would be able to cover the increasing cost of tying the knot in mainland China.

While running a small restaurant specialising in Chinese pancakes, the woman has lived frugally in order to take responsibility for her brother's bride price, Miaowen Video reported.

The woman, who is single, said she had bought a 129 square metre (about 1,400 sq ft) property, a car and also gifted the younger sibling her restaurant.

She said she hadn't thought about buying a home for herself at the moment, but may do so in the future, adding that her parents would live with her younger brother when they were older.

After learning to make Chinese pancakes aged 19, she has built up the business and the restaurant now has a monthly turnover of 100,000 yuan (S$19,100).

"Over the past four years or so, I have been so stingy, even when buying new clothes for myself," she said.

When asked if she was thinking about her own marriage the woman said now was not the time as she was prioritising her brother's future.

"I will think about myself after my brother gets married. My wedding can wait," she said.

The woman also pushed back at some of the negative public reaction to her priorities, saying her actions were positive, adding that she was happy to support her brother.

"Everyone's life is different. They may not have experienced hardships like we did during our childhood, so it's normal not to be understood," she added.

The woman's actions have left many internet users surprised, with some accusing her of setting a bad example.

"The more she gives to her brother, the more her brother may take it for granted," said one.

Another asked: "Is her brother unable to work or something? This is unfair on the poor sister!"

Chinese society struggles with a gender imbalance which sees males outnumber females, placing pressure on families to make their young males as eligible as possible to the opposite sex.

In February this year, China's National Bureau of Statistics released census data for 2021 which showed the gender ratio of the country's population was 723.11 million males to 689.49 million females.

Also, the bride price men must pay to women ranged from 10,000 yuan to 1 million yuan.

The extent to which the issue affects families was illustrated in September when a 29-year-old woman in southern China had a fallout with her parents because she refused to buy her younger brother an apartment.

In May, a father in Hebei province in northern China wanted to give 20 of his properties to his 24-year-old son so he could find a partner and also engaged the services of a matchmaker.

