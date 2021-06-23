National security law: Apple Daily's main editorial writer arrested by Hong Kong police

Hong Kong's national security police detained the Apple Daily's main editorial writer on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces on Wednesday (June 23), the first such arrest under the Beijing-imposed legislation.

Yeung Ching Kee, 55, who was also a senior columnist and wrote under the pseudonym "Li Ping", was picked up from his Tseung Kwan O home just after daybreak. Records show he had penned about 800 columns and commentaries since 2016.

His most recent was published on Tuesday.

He is being held at the district police station for questioning and has not been charged.

According to the force, the operation was ongoing and further arrests were possible.

Yeung's detainment comes less than a week after the paper's editor-in-chief, publisher and three other executives were arrested last Thursday under the national security law and accused of running more than 30 reports calling for foreign sanctions against the city and mainland China since 2019.

Top editor Ryan Law Wai Kwong and publisher Cheung Kim Hung were charged the next day with conspiring to collude with foreign forces and remanded in custody, while the other three were released on bail without charge.

The force earlier cited the publication of the articles - understood to be mostly commentaries and opinion pieces, including several written by the tabloid's jailed founder Jimmy Lai Chee Ying - as evidence of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and external elements.

The board of directors at parent company Next Digital on Monday said Apple Daily's final edition could be on Saturday if management failed to convince the bureau to release some of the HK$18 million (S$3 million) in assets frozen during the police operation.

