Needle marks found on kindergarteners in Inner Mongolia, 3 teachers suspected of abuse

Three teachers suspected of child abuse at a kindergarten in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, were detained by the police on Tuesday.

By noon of Monday, the parents of eight children in the same kindergarten class had found marks on the children's bodies consistent with needle pricks, xinhuanet.com reported. The parents reported the matter on Monday.

A man surnamed Liu was the first to notice the marks. He told xinhuanet.com that he found three needle holes on the hips of his daughter on Saturday night.

The girl said that she had been pricked by a teacher. Liu took her to a hospital the next day and asked other parents in a WeChat group whether they had found similar marks.

A woman surnamed Wang told the media that she checked her daughter immediately after seeing the information.

She said she found marks on the girl's legs, hips, waist and head, and that the child told her she didn't behave well when going to the toilet and was punished with a red needle. Wang said her daughter was told by the teacher not to tell her parents about it.

The three suspects are a woman surnamed Bai, 26; a woman surnamed Shi, 24; and a woman surnamed Fan, 48.

Further investigation is underway.