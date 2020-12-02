New coronavirus cases lowest since January but experts disagree over peak

BEIJING - China on Wednesday (Feb 12) reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country’s senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.

International experts, however, remain alarmed by the spread of the flu-like virus which has now killed more than 1,100 people, all but two in mainland China.

China's foremost medical adviser on the outbreak, Dr Zhong Nanshan, said on Tuesday that numbers of new cases were falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month.

"In general, the number of new cases is now slowly decreasing," Dr Zhong Nanshan, an epidemiologist, said in a video conference with medical staff in Wuhan.

"When does the turning point occur? I can't say. But I think it's at its peak in mid- to late-February," he said, citing a mathematics model which he said is continuously rectified according to the real situation and takes into consideration climate factors.

Dr Zhong, however, had previously predicted in late January that the epidemic would peak by the first week of this month.

"I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April," Dr Zhong told Reuters.

The turning point of the outbreak, he said, will hinge on the prevention and control efforts during the coming traffic peak when hundreds of millions of migrant workers return to work after the Spring Festival holiday.

Total cases of the new coronavirus in China have now hit 44,653, according to Chinese health officials, including 2,015 new confirmed cases on Feb 11.

That was the lowest daily rise in new cases since Jan 30.

China last week amended its guidelines on prevention and control of the coronavirus, saying that only when asymptomatic cases show clinical signs should they be recorded as a confirmed case.

However, it is not clear if the government data previously included asymptomatic cases.

The number killed on the mainland rose by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday.