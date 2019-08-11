New rules to stop smoking among children in China

Cigarette vendors in China will face tough penalties if they sell tobacco to children, under new tobacco control guidelines aimed at preventing smoking among minors.

The guidelines, published on Thursday by the National Health Commission and seven other government agencies, came just days after a similar notice was issued to reinforce bans on minors using e-cigarettes.

"Tobacco poses a serious danger to the health of minors ... the earlier a person starts smoking, the more that person smokes in adulthood," Thursday's joint notice said.

"[We need to] elevate the task of preventing youth smoking to the level that has a great bearing on the future of our country and our people."

The document contained six recommendations, including a television and movie ban on scenes of minors smoking and tougher prohibitions on tobacco advertising, particularly online.

It also specifies which authorities are responsible for enforcing each rule. For example, the Communist Party's propaganda department and the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television and various other agencies will have to monitor the television and film ban.