No alcohol before marriage: Chinese mum breathalyses 22-year-old daughter every time she comes home

The story of a strict mother who breathalyses her daughter when she comes home from nights out to check if she has been drinking alcohol has gone viral in China.

The woman, who tests her daughter surnamed Jin from Henan province in central China every time the 22-year-old arrives home late, says she is relieved every time she passes the test .

On top of the alcohol ban, the mother also imposes a strict 10pm curfew on her daughter, according to a report on the Chinese video-sharing platform Xing Video on Saturday.

Every time after having dinner with friends outside, as soon as Jin arrives home, her mother is ready with the breathalyser.

“My strict upbringing does not allow me to come home after 10pm, or even grabbing a drink before getting married,” said Jin.

Jin added that her mother would wait at her home every time she enjoyed hanging out with friends. Jin admits the fear of her mother’s reaction if she was to fail the test means she has never been caught once.

The story sparked a widespread discussion about tough Chinese parenting styles, despite such approaches by parents being common in the country.

At the time of writing, the Weibo post had attracted more than 6,800 comments and online interactions.

One poster said: “It is so oppressive. Would Jin like to run away from home?”

However, the mother also won praise with many giving a nod to the strict family policy.

One commenter said: “I support the mum. I understood it is tough, but I wished my parents would do that to me.”

Another said: “What the mum is doing is showing responsibility towards her daughter … I thought it’s great. ”

Earlier this month, a teacher in central China taught his 12-year-old student, who was addicted to the internet and had dropped out of school for 20 days, the value of an education by taking him to the construction site where his mother worked as a manual labourer.

The boy returned to school after experiencing the hard work of moving steel bars at the site.

Three months ago, a father from central China demonstrated a similar parenting style. He forced his 11-year-old daughter to dig for lotus by hand for four hours under the blazing hot sun to teach her about what life without a proper education would mean for her future.

