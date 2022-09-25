‘No need to pay’: Chinese student asked to do extra homework rather than pay for car scratches from accident

A man in eastern China made a teenager do extra homework as compensation for accidentally damaging his car with an electric bicycle, rather than forcing her to pay for the damage she could not afford.

The man, surnamed Xu, told state media CCTV that, when he went to his car one day, he noticed the front had two long scratches and a note was attached to its windscreen.

“Sorry, uncle or aunt. We accidentally crashed our electric bike into your car, and we apologise for leaving scratches on your car . What’s more, the marks are very long,” the note read.

The note a teenager left on a vehicle windscreen after she crashed into it by accident. PHOTO: Weixin It continued: “We also fell down while riding. Do not worry, we only have minor injuries. We really did not do this intentionally. We will pay better attention in the future.

“We hope you can forgive us. Sorry for disturbing you. We are still students with little money. But if you insist on asking for payment, we will try our best to pay for the damage. You can add our contacts on QQ or WeChat,” the note said.

After Xu connected with one of the girls on WeChat, the teenager apologised again, hoping the man would forgive her.

“Do not worry. I will forgive you because of your willingness to take responsibility,” said Xu in the chat. “I do not need you to compensate me for the scratches.”

“You are of the same age as my kid. Just be careful next time when you ride an electric bike,” he said.

“To pay me back, please go and buy an exercise book for test preparation and do some of the work and send me pictures afterwards.”

That evening, the girl sent pictures of two completed pages from a Chinese-language practice test to Xu.

Homework completed by the teenager to 'pay' for the car damage. PHOTO: Weixin When the girl asked if she needed to do the exercises and send photographs to Xu as proof every day, the man replied, “I will check randomly.”

In the interview with CCTV, Xu said he was surprised to see the note, which calmed his anger after he noticed the scratches on his car.

He estimated it would cost him about 600 yuan (US$85) to fix the damage.

“The girl’s willingness to accept responsibility for the mistake should be commended, so I decided to exempt her from paying for the damage,” Xu told CCTV.

“But students in this neighbourhood tend to ride bikes too fast and ignore road safety. So I gave her a small punishment which I also hope will help her learn something new.”

The scratch left on the car was fairly significant. PHOTO: Weixin The story went viral online, with one person commenting: “Thumbs-up for these two people.”

Another said: “The car owner is open-minded and warm. The punishment is very meaningful.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.