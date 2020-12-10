Not your usual country house: A house made of 20,000 corn cobs in China

Local farmer Liu Hongcai recently finished the construction of a house made of 20,000 corn cobs in Erhe village in Shulan, Jilin province.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

With the help of a dozen neighbors, Liu spent more than half a month building the rural-style house, which offers tourists a unique way to experience traditional life in northeastern China.

A rural house in traditional style made of 20,000 corn cobs in Erhe village of Shulan, Jilin province, attracts tourists.

"The house is 12 metres long and 4 meters wide, the size of a normal house in the village," Liu said. "All the displays in the yard, including the waterwheel, roller and granary, are all made of corn cobs."

In recent years, Erhe village has been promoting winter tourism projects.

"I hope the scenery can help attract more tourists to visit our village," Liu said.