Outcry in China after illegally parked cars block fire trucks

A large fire in a residential building in Chongqing on Wednesday afternoon ended with no major casualties thanks to firefighters' timely rescue efforts, but illegally parked cars that blocked fire trucks' access to the blaze triggered heated public debate.

The fire broke out around 5 pm in a high-rise building in a densely populated residential community in Chongqing's Yubei district during the New Year's Day holiday.

The fire started on a balcony on the second floor and spread to the top of the 30-floor building through external wall insulation and awnings, according to the results of a preliminary investigation.

The local fire and rescue team dispatched 38 trucks and 197 firemen to the site and they put out the fire at 7:20 pm. They rescued and evacuated about 260 people from the building.

No casualties were reported, besides a few who were startled, choked by the smoke or sprained ankles during evacuation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The local government has helped the affected residents find accommodation in nearby hotels.

The first emergency response vehicles to arrive at the scene were not able to enter the community because the passageway for fire trucks was packed with the private cars.

A video showing dozens of people moving a white sedan off the road went viral online. Later, several cars were towed away by police to clear the way for the rescue trucks.

Never block the fire lane! Dozens of passers-by pushed away a car blocking the fire lane when a residential building caught fire in SW China’s Chongqing on Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/0UJHJcSoRI — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 2, 2020

"The fire trucks arrived very soon but couldn't get in," said a resident surnamed Wu. "We were so anxious and angry. We worked together to move a car away."

The Jiazhou Garden residential community, one of the oldest commercial real estate projects in the city downtown, was built in 1997 and has 3,848 apartments.