Outspoken agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu stands trial in China

The trial of outspoken businessman Sun Dawu began at a closed-door court in northern China on Thursday on charges including “provoking trouble and disturbing public order” and illegal fundraising.

Sun’s defence lawyers have said the 67-year-old tycoon could be jailed for up to 25 years if convicted. His case is being heard at the Gaobeidian People’s Court in Hebei province, and prosecutors have said he is also accused of illegal mining, encroachment on state farmland, and obstructing public service, among other charges.

Sun was detained with more than a dozen family members and business associates from his Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group in November.

One of Sun’s lawyers, who spoke on condition of anonymity after being told by authorities not to talk to the media, expected the trial to last for a few days and “certainly more than one day”.

Sun’s legal team had on Tuesday (July 13) written a letter calling for the case to be heard in an open court.

On Thursday, a former Dawu Group employee said she was turned away in the morning when she tried to enter the court. “The gate was closed and police had cordoned off both sides of the court with barrier ropes,” she said.

“I just came to have a look, I was fully expecting that they wouldn’t let me in,” she said. “I’m worried about the health of Sun and the others – they’re facing a long legal battle.”

Sun founded the Dawu Group in the 1980s and has since built it into a huge empire with more than 9,000 staff spanning agriculture, tourism and health care.

He has been vocal in criticising the government, including over its rural policies and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic .

Sun was previously arrested in 2003, when he was accused of illegal fundraising. He was later released after a group of lawyers, including prominent rights activist Xu Zhiyong , defended him. Xu himself has been in detention since February last year after he wrote an open letter calling for President Xi Jinping to step down.

In 2015, Sun voiced his support for those caught up in the “709 crackdown”, when over 300 human rights lawyers and ­activists were arrested.

He also publicly criticised the Hebei authorities in 2019, accusing them of covering up the extent of the damage done to the region’s pig herd by African swine fever outbreaks.

