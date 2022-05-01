Owner of collapsed building in central China detained as search for survivors continues

Five people have been pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in central China, as rescuers continue the search for dozens more believed to be missing.

The authorities in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, said on Saturday that the five were taken to hospital for treatment and another 18 people were believed to be trapped under the rubble of the eight-storey, mixed-use building.

In addition, 39 other people were thought to be missing in the area but no deaths have been confirmed.

The building collapsed soon after noon on Friday.

The owner of the building has been detained on suspicion of illegally adding structures.

Changsha mayor Zheng Jianxin said the building housed shops, a restaurant, a cafe, a family-run hotel and flats.

Zheng said tenants had made structural modifications but the specific cause of the collapse was still under investigation.

President Xi Jinping ordered officials to make every effort to rescue those trapped, investigate the causes of the collapse, and punish those responsible, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi said there had been many housing collapses resulting in major casualties in recent years and rectification was necessary to ensure the general stability of society.

Videos taken by residents on Friday show that four floors had collapsed, spilling concrete and steel onto the street and damaging a neighbouring building.

A funeral was being held in the neighbourhood at the time of the collapse but it was not clear if anyone involved was injured, China News Weekly reported.

The landlord lived on the top floor and leased the lower floors to the business operators, according to the report.

A lot of messages were posted on social media after the incident appealing for information about the missing.

Some of the missing include students from a nearby university. Photo: ifeng

Some of those posting messages were families and classmates of students at Changsha Medical University, which is near the site.

One Weibo user commented: “When will [the rescue team] get the people on the first floor out? Please, they’re not even 20 years old.”

Another said: “Did no one spot the hidden danger? Shouldn’t the safety of so many students in the neighbourhood be guaranteed?”

On Saturday morning, Emergency Management Minister Huang Ming told officials at all levels to crack down on illegal construction and repair work, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Huang said all efforts should be made to avoid major accidents in the run-up to the Communist Party’s national congress this autumn.

Several housing collapses have occurred in China over the past two years.

In March 2020, a hotel in Quanzhou in Fujian province collapsed, killing 29 people. An accident investigation team found it had been caused by illegal construction, alteration and reinforcement work.

In July 2021, another hotel in Suzhou, a major tourist site in Jiangsu, collapsed killing 17 and injuring five .

The authorities confirmed that the accident had been caused by a number of safety breaches, including an illegal renovation contract, faulty design and poor construction management.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.