Paid study lounges attract a following in China

What's a student to do with limited options for after-school study spaces?

Home is a hassle. The library is full. Coffee shops are rather pricey and may close early. All-night eateries have distracting chatter and a shuffling procession of customers.

Learning is hard enough without all that, especially for younger professionals trying to squeeze in additional time after work to improve themselves in various disciplines or areas of personal interest.

Now you can pay a fee for the privilege of plopping yourself down in a quiet study lounge - a new concept in the sharing economy that's designed for people on the go who need space to think.

The lounges are comfortable. Some offer refreshments. You may even be allowed to stay all night, with a bottomless cup of coffee.

Japan and South Korea were study lounge pioneers back in 2011.

The niche concept showed up a few years ago in the popular South Korean sitcom Reply 1988 and has now spread to Beijing and other Chinese cities.

More than 30 are scattered throughout the capital's Zhongguancun tech hub and in Chaoyangmen and central business district areas.

Patrons - typically between 20-35 years of age - gain entry to a study lounge with a numeric code or a national ID card.

They may sit around all day reading books and preparing for exams. It's a placid environment that fosters focused thinking.