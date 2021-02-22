Parcels entering Beijing will go through extra checks to prevent spread of virus

China's postal service regulator will intensify security check for all mails and packages entering Beijing from Thursday (Feb 25) to mid-March, according to a notice from the State Post Bureau of China.

The move is to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure the capital's safety during the upcoming two sessions.

The 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, will start its fourth session on March 5, and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's national political advisory body, will begin its fourth session on March 4.

Senders are required to provide real name to send a mail or package. Inspection will be carried out when collecting the items. All mails and parcels will pass a security check through a machine, according to a notice released by the bureau on Monday (Feb 22).

