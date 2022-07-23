Parents in China contest deceased son's $1.03m gift to girlfriend

A court in central China ruled that the girlfriend of a recently deceased man would receive around 1.6 million yuan (S$330,000) and a Mercedes-Benz car after his parents challenged in court his decision to leave the woman, whom he had dated for one year, a package valued at over 5 million yuan (S$1.03 million).

The local court in Wuhan, Hubei province, determined that the parents should receive their son’s home – which they claimed they bought – worth about 4 million yuan, but they should also respect the dying wishes of the man, surnamed Gao. Hence, the court allowed his girlfriend, surnamed Wang, to receive the rest of the assets.

“Wang liked Gao and took good care of him before he died,” said the judge in the case, according to news platform Guangming Online.

The conflict emerged after Wang tried to transfer the property ownership to herself, as per Gao’s request, but his parents refused. They argued that they bought the house and the “virtues of family and society should be encouraged”.

Wang believed she had a legal right to the property because Gao had explicitly given it to her in his will.

After five rounds of negotiations, the court stepped in with the final decision after the two sides could not come to an agreement. It awarded the parents the property, and Wang would receive the Mercedes, Gao’s personal savings of 1 million yuan and a compensation payment of 600,000 yuan from the parents for keeping the property.

The case drew interest online because it brings into tension cultural expectations that the property would be returned to the parents with the legal reality that Gao explicitly gave it to his girlfriend.

Many people asked questions like, “Did the man hate his parents?”.

One person wrote: “The parents bought the house, but now they have to pay an extra 600,000 yuan in compensation to have the house back. How ridiculous!”

However, other people pointed out that it’s strange the will was not honoured. “The court did not follow the will, so was it invalid?”, one commenter asked.

According to laws laid out by the Civil Code of China, which went into effect in 2021, the person writing the will must meet specific standards for it to be valid. They must be mentally capable of making their decisions, prove they were not coerced or threatened, and two witnesses must be present when the will is signed.

The court determined that Gao’s will met the criteria laid out by the Chinese Civil Code.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.