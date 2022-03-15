Passerby calls police after mistaking sex doll for human body at Hong Kong beach

Police were called to a Hong Kong beach after a discarded sex doll wrapped in a plastic bag was mistaken for a human body on Monday (March 14).

Officers from the patrol subunit of Chai Wan Police Station were sent to a refuse collection depot on Big Wave Bay Road in Shek O after receiving a report from a female passer-by just before 8.30am.

A police spokesman said the woman had reported finding a suspected human body wrapped in a black plastic bag at the rubbish depot. The force initially treated the case as a "requested police investigation".

A photograph posted online shows the human-shaped object was wrapped like a mummy.

Two police officers wearing white coverall-style protective suits, goggles and gloves were seen in an online video checking the bag while a uniformed officer guarded the cordoned off area.

The footage shows officers unwrapping the object and finding a human-shaped sex doll with blonde hair, a white dress and a pair of white sports shoes, with several onlookers laughing.

A police spokesman said officers had confirmed the suspected body was in fact a "human-like plastic toy", and the case was reclassified as a "misunderstanding". No further action was taken.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.