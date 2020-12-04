Passers-by join forces to lift seven-seater car and free trapped Hong Kong crash victim, 71, in heroic rescue effort

More than 10 passers-by worked together to lift a seven-seater car and free an elderly woman trapped underneath following a crash at a Hong Kong intersection on Thursday (Nov 3).

The inspiring rescue effort unfolded at the junction of Wong Chuk Street and Ki Lung Street in Sham Shui Po, where a 71-year-old was trapped and injured after being knocked down by the vehicle.

﻿Police said a 43-year-old motorist passed a breathalyser test, but was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving. As of Thursday afternoon, he was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

“The victim was freed by passers-by before emergency personnel arrived,” a police spokesman said.

A photograph posted online showed more than 10 men shortly after 11am linking up to lift the vehicle and rescue the woman.

The police spokesman said the elderly woman suffered injuries to her head, body, and legs, and was taken to Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po for treatment.

Officers from the Kowloon West traffic unit were handling the case.

Separately, a motorcyclist, aged 23, was fighting for his life in hospital after a collision between his motorbike and a truck in Tsuen Wan on Wednesday night.

The two vehicles were travelling along Tsuen Wan Road, heading towards the New Territories at the time of the 11.53pm crash.

The motorcyclist suffered injuries to the arms and legs and was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was in a critical condition.

Police said the uninjured truck driver passed a breathalyser test.

On Wednesday (Dec 2) afternoon, a 27-year-old motorcyclist died in Tuen Mun Hospital following a head-on collision two days earlier with a taxi at the junction of Long Lok Road and Long Yat Road in Yuen Long.

As of midday on Thursday, the male motorcyclist’s female passenger, 23, remained in a critical condition in hospital.

The 12.20am crash on Monday (Nov 30) was the city’s second such fatal traffic accident in three weeks. On November 11, a 33-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision between his motorbike and an electric car at a Sha Tin junction.

Between January and October this year, 1,438 people suffered serious injuries in 1,358 traffic accidents across the city.

Police figures showed 84 people were killed in 83 traffic accidents in the first 10 months of this year. In 2019, 113 people died in 107 road accidents.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.