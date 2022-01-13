Pedestrian has close brush with death after Porsche crashes near Hong Kong market

A pedestrian had a narrow escape when a Porsche mounted the pavement outside a busy Hong Kong market after its driver lost control, leaving seven people injured.

Dashcam footage posted online showed a cleaner falling to the ground as the sports car mounted the pavement and crashed near the Tung Yick Market building in Hop Choi Street, Yuen Long, at about 6.30pm on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Moments earlier, the 55-year-old driver appeared to be preparing to leave the vehicle near Hop Yick Plaza, faced with a seven-seater vehicle blocking her path that was being manoeuvred out of a roadside parking space.

But the Porsche jolted backwards into another car before suddenly surging forward for about 50 metres, only stopping after ploughing into a section of railing and a road sign as it mounted the pavement outside the market building.

Pictures posted online indicated the Porsche’s left front wheel had been torn off on impact.

The driver of the Porsche has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police said the car rammed into a pallet jack loaded with ceramic tiles before hitting the railing.

The vehicle was seen on dashcam footage narrowly missing a cleaner who worked outside the market. Another clip from a different angle showed the car crashing into the railing.

The car came to an abrupt stop outside the Tung Yick Market building. PHOTO: Facebook The worker hit the ground but soon rose to his feet and calmly signalled to passers-by that he was not seriously injured.

Seven people were injured in the crash – the Porsche driver, her female passenger, four male passers-by and the driver of the shunted car. Police said three of the passers-by were injured while trying to dodge ceramic tiles flying through the air.

All seven of the injured were taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment.

The 55-year-old woman was trapped in her Porsche and had to be freed by emergency personnel.

She passed a breathalyser test but was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The woman was later released on bail, pending further investigation. Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit are investigating the incident.

All seven of the injured were taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment. PHOTO: Facebook Separately, four people were injured in a seven-vehicle pile-up on Tseung Kwan O Road in Kwun Tong soon after 7.30am on Thursday.

According to police, a motorcycle stopped when confronted with traffic, but six vehicles – three taxis and three cars – behind did not brake in time, causing the pile-up near Tsui Ping South Estate.

A police spokesman said the motorcyclist, 32, and three taxi drivers aged 46 to 59, were slightly injured. The four men were taken to United Christian Hospital for treatment.

The Transport Department said at 8.50am that the closed section of Tseung Kwan O Road had reopened, but traffic queues were taking time to disperse.

