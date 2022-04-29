People trapped after 6-storey building collapses in China

More than 100 rescuers are searching through the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed in the central Chinese city of Changsha, Hunan province, on Friday afternoon, trapping an unknown number of people.

The Hunan fire department said in a post on Weibo that it first received an alert about the building collapse at 12.22pm. In an update around 4pm, it said that some people had been rescued, but did not state how many.

City authorities said the building was near the north gate of Changsha Medical University and was a mixed-use residential brick and concrete structure covering about 800 square metres (8,600 square feet).

An unknown number of people are trapped in the ruins of the building. Photo: Weibo

According to state media, the collapse sent a huge cloud of dust rising from the site.

The building had a restaurant on the second floor, a cinema on the third, with family hotels and residential accommodation on others.

State broadcaster CCTV said Changsha’s fire department sent 23 fire trucks, 134 fire-and-rescue personnel and four search-and-rescue dogs to the scene.

Southern Metropolis News quoted the operator of a restaurant in the area as saying a funeral was being held downstairs before the incident.

According to Jimu News, a shopkeeper near the site said the building was more than a decade old.

ALSO READ: China hotel collapse kills 8; rescuers search for 9 missing

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.