Pet funerals are big business in China, but they're a wild west for operators and customers

For Mo Biyu, 31, the thought of a simple burial for her pet dog Patate was unimaginable; the Siberian husky had become a friend that changed her life.

In 2017, Patate was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and, not knowing when death would visit, Mo wanted to be ready. Taking matters into her own hands, she decided to become a pet undertaker so she could host a funeral for Patate when the day came.

Mo is currently working at a pet funeral home in Shenyang, the capital and largest city of China’s northeastern Liaoning province. Her responsibilities as a pet undertaker include properly disposing of pet remains and comforting pet owners.

Mo said she often shares her experience with pet owners during funerals.

As a survivor of school violence, Mo was once very sensitive. She retreated into her own world until Patate came into her life. She bought Patate for 300 yuan in 2011 outside a dog factory in Guilin, in the Guangxi autonomous region in southwest China. People used to go to dog factories to buy dogs before pet stores became popular, Mo explained.

Patate was two years old at the time, tethered to the factory’s gate with a rusted iron chain. According to Mo, the name “Patate” was given by the first owner, a French teacher who returned home. In French, patate means potato.

Before Mo, Patate had had at least three owners. The last of the three ran over her hind leg in a motorcycle accident and abandoned her. She then fell into the hands of a dog seller who displayed female dogs and their puppies in a row of small, side-by-side metal cages, Mo recalled.

“What she experienced was horrible, but she was always very gentle and friendly, with no ill will towards the world,” Mo said. “She constantly reminded me to treat everyone and everything with kindness.”

“The presence of pets is like a harbour for people,” she said.

In recent years, China’s pet industry has experienced explosive growth. According to PetHadoop’s 2020 China Pet Industry White Paper, the number of dogs and cats in cities and towns nationwide exceeded 100 million. The value of the pet supplies and services market reached 206.5 billion yuan (S$44 billion) in 2020, up two per cent from 2019.

According to QCC.com, a Chinese business information website, there are over 1,600 pet funeral businesses in mainland China, with more than 86 per cent of them having launched in the past four years.

However, the pet funeral industry lacks clear industry standards and often lacks the quality of other pet businesses like grooming or veterinary care.

There are no official licencing requirements for pet funeral services providers in China and no qualifying examinations for pet undertakers. Finding a high-quality pet funerary service provider is done mostly by reputation.

Fangcaodi, a pet funeral services store in the southern megacity Shenzhen, is among the earliest such businesses in mainland China. Its owner, Lv Jun, 38, quit his job as a sales executive to start the company.

On e-commerce platform Meituan, his store is rated as one of the best nationwide, but Lv said that the lack of clarity from regulatory authorities had been a big headache for him.

“I once had a customer tell me that a store he visited was very messy, and the floor was covered with bodily fluids of pet corpses,” Lv said. “Although such a store certainly cannot survive, they will sabotage the market.”

According to Lv, a pet funeral home in one of the busiest areas in Shenzhen offers services for several thousand yuan.

With no regulations and people’s livelihoods at stake, an entrepreneur “could easily lose their business due to a malicious reporting phone call”, Lv said.

Before launching his company, he contacted numerous government departments for instructions, but they all responded by saying “this is not under our supervision”.

His store was closed for two months in 2020 because somebody reported him for “non-compliant practices”.

“The Administration for Market Regulation people referred to the standards of a 10 million to 20 million yuan crematorium capable of handling five to 10 tons of sick livestock and said, ‘none of your equipment meets the criteria’,” Lv said.

As for the cost of most services, it varies by the pet’s weight and the store’s location.

Fangcaodi charges a base rate of 390 yuan and the price increases based on the animal’s weight. On average, Lv charges 855 yuan per animal, which is about 200 yuan more than Mo’s store.

Mo said she often encounters people who choose to bury their pets after finding out the prices for a funeral service.

The volume of orders also varies. Lv said that his store receives over 100 orders every month. By comparison, Mo said that her store “probably gets less than one order per day on average”.

Regardless, the number of pets cremated in any city is insignificant compared to the number of pets that die every day.

Lv discovered from a customer that one pet funeral service in Hong Kong receives 4,000-5,000 orders every month.

“Before the existence of companies like ours, there were only two options for pet owners — to bury their pets or give the remains to a veterinary clinic, which would then haul the remains to an incinerator facility to get burned along with medical waste,” Lv said.

Although China’s animal epidemic control law states that “carcassess of animals that have died of sickness or for unknown reasons shall not be disposed of at will”, there are no particular guidelines for dealing with them.

In addition, there is no designated department or institution in charge of supervising and regulating the disposal of animal remains, so the owners are unlikely to face punishment for arbitrarily discarding pet carcasses.

While cats and dogs are the most common pets they deal with, both undertakers said that they also have customers who bring less common pets, such as turtles, lizards and squirrels.

Data from an annual report published by iiMedia Research, a business analysis firm, shows that in 2021 the percentage of pets that were aquatic or birds reached 10.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively.

Mo recalled receiving a phone call from a little girl in Beijing asking for funeral services for her hen. “I thought it was a joke,” she said, until the girl turned up, carrying a white hen with a sad expression on her face.

The hen was special in the girl’s eyes. “The eggs she laid were pink,” she told Mo.

The girl’s parents requested that the chicken’s footprint be kept for her before the cremation. “Normally, such requests are made by the owners of cats or dogs,” Mo said.

Patate died in 2019 and Mo now has eight cats — five adult cats and three kittens.

“In my heart, Patate is irreplaceable, and I do not seek for substitutes to fill her absence,” she said when asked if the cats provided her with comfort after the death of Patate.

Mo keeps Patate’s ashes at home and she hopes that when she dies someone could scatter her ashes along with Patate’s into the sea.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.