Pet owner in Hong Kong arrested after dog falls to its death from 19th-floor flat

Police have arrested a Hong Kong businessman on suspicion of animal cruelty after his pet dog fell to its death from a flat on Sunday night.

A security guard called police at about 10.47pm when he found the dead schnauzer outside a building on Broadway in Mei Foo Sun Chuen, a private housing estate in Lai Chi Kok.

Officers conducted door-to-door inquiries at the residential block and located the 59-year-old dog owner in a 19th-floor flat.

A police source said a preliminary investigation indicated the dog probably passed through a space in the railings on the flat's balcony before falling off the building.

The space between the bars of the fence was wide enough for the dog to go through, the source said.

At the time of the incident, the man, his wife, and their domestic helper were in a different part of the flat to where the 17-year-old dog was kept.

They only realised the dog was not in the flat when officers arrived, police said.

The owner, who is accused of failing to keep the dog in a safe environment, was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to an animal, an office that carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a fine of up to HK$200,000 (S$35,000).

He was released on bail on Monday pending further investigation.

According to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, its staff collected the carcass and would hand it over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, which would carry out a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

