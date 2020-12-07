Physically challenged man in China is virtual superman in e-commerce

Zhang Rongfei, who grew up in the small mountain village of Yutai in Huichuan district, Zunyi city in Southwest China's Guizhou province, set up an e-commerce company to sell local products and created more than 200 jobs for villagers and disabled people.

Long before then, Zhang Rongfei, being a migrant worker, had worked in Shanghai and South China's Guangdong and East China's Zhejiang provinces from 2007 to 2012.

He dreamed of a better life as a teenager. He was determined to walk out of his small hometown by studying hard to escape people's prejudice after a bout with polio in childhood left him without the use of his legs. He hoped to define his own success.

A handout photo. Zhang Rongfei's staff sort and package local products in the workshop.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

"After I graduated from junior high school, I went to a vocational school and took part in the adult college entrance examination after self study," Zhang Rongfei said.

Being frustrated and defeated in a competitive workplace, Zhang Rongfei realised that working in the outside world was not conducive to his own development, so he got the idea of returning home to start a business.

In early 2013, with years of work experience and knowledge of e-commerce operations, Zhang returned to Zunyi to research the market.

A handout photo. Agricultural products purchased from villagers are stored in warehouses by Zhang Rongfei's company.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

He found that the thriving clothing and electronic products industries are less promising in small and medium cities. He targeted agricultural products and opened an online store. Considering the weakness of the express delivery industry at the time and the high cost of delivery, he joined the express company to reduce transportation costs.

In a 20 square metre, small, shabby room, Zhang started his dream of a big career. Without an employee, he was responsible for all the operations of the store, including taking photos, writing documents, keeping track of incoming goods, customer service, packaging and delivery. He often worked an average of more than 10 hours a day.

In March of 2015, with increasing orders, Zhang Rongfei had to move the shop to bigger site in a refrigerator factory in Huichuan district. He then registered Zunyi Henong Agricultural Science and Technology Development Co that May, and began to take a team and corporate-oriented road.

A handout photo. Zhang Rongfei's employees process online sales orders.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

After two years' of development, Zhang settled his company in Gaoping Industrial Park in Huichuan with a benefit investment policy from the government.

He carried out online and entity shops' marketing in the meantime. He now sells local specialised products on online shopping platforms, such as JD and Taobao. Nevertheless, he also organised employees to learn livestreaming skills to promote sales of cosmetics via TikTok.

ALSO READ: Chinese man who lost legs irons his way out of poverty

"Now, sales are good. Some products are in great demand, sometimes in short supply, especially the pickled vegetables, the mutton rice noodles, the spicy potato chips," Zhang, the company's general manager, said.

It's worth mentioning that as soon as the company learned of the large demand for broadleaf holly leaf through analysis of the sales data of national primary agricultural products, it purchased great amounts of broadleaf holly leaves from villagers, which earned about over 70,000 yuan (S$14,000) for them, Zhang said.

At present, the company has a total of three food processing plants, and does business with three good express companies. Meanwhile, two new brands will be launched.

A handout photo. One of Zhang Rongfei's employees promotes goods via livestreaming.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

During the outbreak, the company obtained online sales of more than 7 million yuan ($1.07 million) from January to May. So far, the output value has exceeded 16.8 million yuan ($2.57 million).

At the same time, the company has provided jobs for 37 disabled people to work nearby and indirectly promotes the employment of more than 150 people through approaching an increasing number of agricultural suppliers.

In addition, more than 30 people have been employed in its food processing plants.