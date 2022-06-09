Plane crash in central China leaves homes on fire, pilot parachuted out

A plane crashed in Laohekou City, Xiangyang, in central Hubei province, near Laohekou Airport on Thursday (June 9) morning.

According to Xinhua, the pilot parachuted from the plane and received minor injuries.

Video captured at the scene of the plane crash showed damage to buildings.

PHOTO: Weibo

Video posted by Xinhua and circulating on social media shows several houses on fire at the scene.

Emergency department personnel rushed to the crash site. It is not known whether there are other casualties, according to Xinhua.

