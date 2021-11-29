Police arrest man who shoved woman off platform onto Hong Kong rail track

Hong Kong police have arrested a man who appeared to randomly shove a woman off a Light Rail station platform onto the track below.

A widely circulated 12-second video clip of the incident on Sunday (Nov 28) afternoon shows a man at the end of the platform of Tai Hing (North) station in Tuen Mun violently pushing a woman walking past him.

The woman, 47, falls backwards off the platform onto the ground about a metre below. Despite appearing to land on her head before spinning round she quickly manages to sit up afterwards.

Other commuters immediately rush to the spot while the stockily built man, wearing a surgical mask, black shorts and a jacket, is seen slowly walking away. The clip, which appears to be from a security camera installed nearby, then ends.

The woman was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment for shoulder pain and bruises on her hands. She was later discharged.

Police immediately launched a manhunt for the 33-year-old suspect. A police source said the man was regarded as dangerous. Rail operator the MTR Corporation was also asked to help look for him through security cameras on the platforms of stations and inside trains.

The suspect, who lives at the nearby Tai Hing Estate and works as a driver in the transport sector, was spotted by MTR personnel boarding a Tuen Mun Ferry Pier-bound train at Ping Shan station at about 7pm. Police arrested him at Ching Chung station.

The source said the man was suspected to have a mental disorder and did not know the victim. The motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

The suspect was later arrested. PHOTO: Handout

Chief Inspector Lee Ying-chi of Tuen Mun district told a press briefing that investigators would look into the case from multiple perspectives.

These included the suspect's mental health and physical condition, his daily routine, and whether he had any previous arguments with the victim or her husband, who was among callers to police reporting the incident.

A Tuen Mun district investigation team was looking into the incident. The man was being held for questioning as of Sunday night.

A spokesman for the MTR Corp said staff alerted police after seeing the suspect board the ferry pier-bound train. The company expressed concern about the incident.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.