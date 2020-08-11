Police arrest suspects in Hebei for kidnapping and killing 12-year-old girl

Police in Renqiu city, North China's Hebei province have arrested two suspects who claimed to have kidnapped and killed a 12-year-old girl. It also confiscated a ransom of one million yuan ($200,000) extorted by the kidnappers from the girl's family.

The kidnapping and killing happened at Beichangzhi'er village on Tuesday. On the same day, the suspects - a man surnamed Song and a woman surnamed Zhang - demanded the ransom from the girl's family, according to the public security bureau of Renqiu. The suspects took the ransom on Wednesday and hid it.

The woman is the man's girlfriend, according to a report by the news website Zaker. The girl's body was found on Thursday at a corn field in the village.

The bureau said the suspects committed the crime ,which they did because they thought the victim's family was relatively well-off. The two suspects confessed to the crime.

They were arrested on Saturday and the ransom was also confiscated that day, according to an announcement by the bureau on Monday morning.

Homes of the suspects and the girl are next to each other, according to a report by the Beijing News. A photo in the report showed the two households' gates are only several meters away.