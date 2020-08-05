Police on hunt for robbers that slashed a man and stole his $48k Rolex at Hong Kong MTR station

Hong Kong police are hunting two armed robbers who slashed a man in a railway station concourse on Tuesday afternoon and snatched a HK$270,000 (S$48,000) Rolex watch from him.

A video clip circulating online shows two men in black caps and jumpers attacking the victim with 30cm beef knives in front of the turnstiles near Exit D of Tai Wai MTR Station.

A police source said the man was 48 years old and worked as an engineer in Australia.

Nearby passengers, including children and the elderly, screamed in horror as the pair, who were wearing surgical masks, fled, knives in hand, after snatching a wrist bag from the victim, who later said he lost a luxury watch.

The victim was left in a pool of blood and received help from MTR staff.

Police said on their Facebook page that the victim was selling the watch, which the source identified as a second-hand Rolex Daytona model, online and had arranged a face-to-face trade in the station.

“Two men suddenly attacked the victim and snatched the watch from him,” the post said.

A police source said the watch was worth more than HK$270,000.

The victim receives help from MTR staff after the attack. PHOTO: Facebook

The force received a report about the incident at 5.18pm, a police spokeswoman said.

“The man had injuries to his head, hands and back. He was conscious and rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for treatment,” she said, adding that his condition remained unclear.

The case was listed as robbery and person injured, she said.

It was the city’s third similar hold-up in 11 days. On July 24, a watch store owner was robbed of a limited-edition Richard Mille timepiece worth HK$1.4 million in an attack by four men in Tsim Sha Tsui.

On Saturday, a 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of a Richard Mille watch worth HK$1.6 million in Tin Shui Wai.

The second robber. PHOTO: Facebook

The force urged members of the public to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and to remain cautious when doing online trades.

Reports of robberies have been on the rise across the city. Police figures show there were 186 robberies in the first half of this year, up 322 per cent from 44 in the same period last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.