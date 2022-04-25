Police look for answers to the riddle of Shanghai's suspiciously green ducks

Authorities in Shanghai are investigating the source of an online rumour that green-coloured ducks were included in food parcels to locked-down residents of the city.

According to the post circulated widely on social media platform WeChat, the ducks were given to residents in Zhoupu township in Pudong district last week as part of a supply of free daily essentials from the community.

But the municipal government dismissed the suggestion, saying the pictures in the post related to an incident in the southern city of Guangzhou and the duck in the picture was in fact a chicken.

Citing the Shanghai government's rumour-busting platform, the Xinmin Evening News reported on Saturday (April 23) that the photos of the green bird came from a web user who was trying to cook a traditional Guangdong dish of boiled chicken.

The chicken mysteriously turned green during the cooking process so the man posted photos of it on social media to try to work out what had happened, the report said.

The report said the Zhoupu government distributed food essentials, including ducks, at the start of April but had not received any complaints from residents about green ducks.

"The internet is still governed by law. The police authority will firmly crack down on the crimes of fabricating and spreading rumours and disturbing social order," the police said in the rumour-busting website Piyao.jfdaily.com.

Photos of the bird have circulated widely online.

PHOTO: Weibo

Shanghai has been in lockdown for about a month to try to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 fuelled by the Omicron variant and residents have struggled to get access to basic supplies.

Neighbourhood committees have distributed one or more batches of daily essentials to residents for free, including rice, milk, noodles, vegetables and meat.

In the past few days, many residents have said that the food they received was rotten, prompting emergency recalls of the supplies.

Some people in Minhang district also said the production date printed on bottles of cooking oil they had received from the government was for a day after they received them.

The city's poor handling of the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years has raised public distrust in the authorities and anger at the government.

Last week, Shanghai Internet Information Management Office suspended the operation of 30 chat groups on WeChat for making up and disseminating rumours, most of which were related with the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In all, 23 people were reportedly punished for spreading rumours but it was not clear what the penalties were.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.