Police officer suspended over allegations of raping woman in Hong Kong hotel room

A police officer has been suspended after he was accused of raping a woman in a Hong Kong hotel while he was off duty on Thursday (Jan 8).

The incident, involving a 25-year-old woman, occurred at around 1am that day at a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel, according to police.

The woman had filed a police report and the case was listed as “alleged rape”. It was then referred to the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West for follow-up.

Authorities said the police constable, attached to the Police Tactical Unit of West Kowloon region, had been suspended pending investigation.

It is understood that the pair came to know each other on a dating app and dated for a while. They argued with each other shortly before spending a night together in the hotel that day.

No arrests had been made in connection with the case till Saturday (Jan 9) afternoon.

The force’s integrity has been thrust into the spotlight in recent months.

A senior police inspector was arrested in November last year for allegedly stealing colleagues’ helmets and canned abalone.

In the same month, two officers were arrested on suspicion of raping a 20-year-old woman in a Mong Kok hotel.

In December, an officer pleaded guilty

to sexually assaulting five underage girls he met online. He will be sentenced on January 18, pending reports on his background and psychological condition.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.