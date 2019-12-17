Pork shortages in China set to ease by second half of next year

China will continue to release frozen pork reserves into the market to curb rising pork prices and ensure that there are adequate supplies.
PHOTO: Reuters
China Daily/Asia News Network

BEIJING - Rising domestic production, growing imports and new measures to prevent African swine fever in pig farms will help China overcome pork shortages during the second half of next year, the Ministry of Commerce has said.

The Department of Market Operation and Consumption Promotion under the ministry said on Monday (Dec 16) that China will continue to release frozen pork reserves into the market to curb rising pork prices and ensure that there are adequate supplies during the New Year's Day holiday on Jan 1, and the seven-day Spring Festival holiday in late January.

In addition to encouraging companies to expand their import channels via platforms such as the China International Import Expo, the ministry will work with other government branches to prioritise the transfer of imported pork and chilled meat in customs clearance inspections and their release at various ports across China.

The ministry said China's meat imports are expected to exceed 6 million metric tons this year, and pork and its by-products will surpass 3 million tons.

Attracted by China's huge population base and spending power, over 1,000 global pork suppliers have registered as importers with the Ministry of Commerce to date this year, about 30 per cent higher than in 2018.

China imported 1.58 million tons of pork from global markets in the first 10 months of 2019, mainly from the European Union, South America and the United States, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

The African swine fever has resulted in a shortage of more than 10 million tons of pork, or at least 20 per cent of China's total pork output this year.

China produced a total of 31.81 million tons of pork in the first three quarters this year, down 17.2 per cent on a yearly basis, the ministry said.

The surging pork prices have also boosted the country's Consumer Price Index to 4.5 per cent in November, the year's highest.

Li Guoxiang, a researcher at the Rural Development Institute of the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said pork shipments ordered by domestic companies after June had arrived at Chinese ports in November and December, and will help to tackle price rises during the holiday seasons in January.

Moreover, the "phase one" trade deal reached by the Chinese and US governments last Friday will create new options for China to purchase more US pork and other agricultural commodities to meet its domestic requirements, he noted.

Under such circumstances, Li believes, pork prices will not cause any further inflation in the first half of next year if the government continues to release pork reserves, enhances matchmaking between sales and production in global markets, and discloses market information in a timely manner.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs urged local authorities to provide financial support to pig farmers as soon as possible, guide them to restore production, and honour subsidies offered to pig farmers who have slaughtered pigs to prevent and control the swine fever.

Under the government plan, China will also build another 120 high-quality standardised pig farms within three years, to improve standardised production of pork.

More about
china Swine flu

TRENDING

Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

SERVICES