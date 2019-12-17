Pork shortages in China set to ease by second half of next year

BEIJING - Rising domestic production, growing imports and new measures to prevent African swine fever in pig farms will help China overcome pork shortages during the second half of next year, the Ministry of Commerce has said.

The Department of Market Operation and Consumption Promotion under the ministry said on Monday (Dec 16) that China will continue to release frozen pork reserves into the market to curb rising pork prices and ensure that there are adequate supplies during the New Year's Day holiday on Jan 1, and the seven-day Spring Festival holiday in late January.

In addition to encouraging companies to expand their import channels via platforms such as the China International Import Expo, the ministry will work with other government branches to prioritise the transfer of imported pork and chilled meat in customs clearance inspections and their release at various ports across China.

The ministry said China's meat imports are expected to exceed 6 million metric tons this year, and pork and its by-products will surpass 3 million tons.

Attracted by China's huge population base and spending power, over 1,000 global pork suppliers have registered as importers with the Ministry of Commerce to date this year, about 30 per cent higher than in 2018.

China imported 1.58 million tons of pork from global markets in the first 10 months of 2019, mainly from the European Union, South America and the United States, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

The African swine fever has resulted in a shortage of more than 10 million tons of pork, or at least 20 per cent of China's total pork output this year.

China produced a total of 31.81 million tons of pork in the first three quarters this year, down 17.2 per cent on a yearly basis, the ministry said.

The surging pork prices have also boosted the country's Consumer Price Index to 4.5 per cent in November, the year's highest.