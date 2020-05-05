Pregnant woman and 3 others missing after falling into China's Yellow River

Search and rescue for four people, including a pregnant woman, who accidentally fell into the Yellow River on Saturday at Hukou town in Yichuan county, Northwest China's Shaanxi province is still underway, with the scope of the search expanded to neighbouring cities.

Rescuers are looking for the missing from the water's surface and river banks at three neighbouring towns along the river. Downstream sites have also joined the search.

They said the family was touring the riverbank before the accident happened, according to a report by Shangyou News, a news portal operated by Chongqing Morning News.

By Sunday noon, rescuers had thoroughly searched the river twice from the section between where the people disappeared and Hancheng city, but they didn't find them, the report said.

According to the county's government, the accident occurred at about 4.20 pm at a site about 700 meters downstream of the Yellow River Bridge at Zanjiashan village.

A child fell into the water first and others tried to save the child but failed, the Beijing News quoted the county's publicity department.

The missing are from the same family - parents and two teenagers - and the mother is pregnant, the report said.