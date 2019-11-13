Principal, teacher in China punished after bullies stuff pieces of paper into girl's eyes

The principal and another teacher at a primary school in Henan province have been ordered to reflect on their inattentiveness after a 7-year-old girl was bullied by three classmates who stuffed pieces of paper into her eyes, local education authorities said on Tuesday.

The girl, a second-grade student at Dajian Primary School in Yuzhou city, was held down by two boys while another boy stuffed small pieces of paper into the girl's eyes on Sept 28, the Yuzhou bureau of education and sports said in a statement.

The teacher, surnamed Li, and the girl's parents took the girl to two local hospitals for eye exams and found "no apparent abnormality". The parents of one of the boys involved covered the hospital fees, the statement said.

However, the girl's parents noticed many small pieces of paper continued to come out of her eyes between Sept 30 and Oct 10. Her parents took her to a hospital in Yuzhou on Oct 11 and later to a hospital in Beijing on Oct 25, it said.

Doctors in Beijing did not find anymore pieces of paper in the girl's eyes, and she was discharged. The school paid those hospital fees.

The parents of the girl and the boys as well as the school reached a compensation agreement on Tuesday after the girl's eyes showed no signs of abnormality, the statement said.