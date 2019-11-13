Principal, teacher in China punished after bullies stuff pieces of paper into girl's eyes

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo
Zou Shuo
China Daily/Asia News Network

The principal and another teacher at a primary school in Henan province have been ordered to reflect on their inattentiveness after a 7-year-old girl was bullied by three classmates who stuffed pieces of paper into her eyes, local education authorities said on Tuesday.

The girl, a second-grade student at Dajian Primary School in Yuzhou city, was held down by two boys while another boy stuffed small pieces of paper into the girl's eyes on Sept 28, the Yuzhou bureau of education and sports said in a statement.

The teacher, surnamed Li, and the girl's parents took the girl to two local hospitals for eye exams and found "no apparent abnormality". The parents of one of the boys involved covered the hospital fees, the statement said.

However, the girl's parents noticed many small pieces of paper continued to come out of her eyes between Sept 30 and Oct 10. Her parents took her to a hospital in Yuzhou on Oct 11 and later to a hospital in Beijing on Oct 25, it said.

Doctors in Beijing did not find anymore pieces of paper in the girl's eyes, and she was discharged. The school paid those hospital fees.

The parents of the girl and the boys as well as the school reached a compensation agreement on Tuesday after the girl's eyes showed no signs of abnormality, the statement said.

The school, teachers and the boys' parents have apologised to the girl's parents. The boys were scolded but will not face other punishment, it added.

The girl's mother told Henan Television that dozens of pieces of paper have been removed by doctors since the incident and the girl's eyesight has significantly worsened.

The principal, surnamed Wang, was quoted by Henan TV as saying there was no teacher present when the incident occurred, and it was not clear how many pieces of paper were stuffed into the girl's eyes.

"The boys are only 7 or 8 years old," the principal said. "They had no bad intentions. It was just little kids fooling around."

There have been frequent media reports about school bullying in recent years. In 2015, a boy in a middle school in Shandong province jumped from the fourth floor of a school building in a suicide attempt because he "just could not tolerate a life of being bullied every day any longer," according to China Central Television. The teenager severely injured his back and legs.

The Education Supervision Committee of the State Council launched an anti-bullying campaign aimed at middle and primary schools last year.

According to a campaign circular, schools should set up anti-bullying commissions and clarify the specific tasks of teachers and officials, as well as specific procedures for early warning, handling and intervention.

They should also clarify specific punishments for various degrees of bullying, the circular said.

More about
china Students bullying Education and Schools

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke

SERVICES