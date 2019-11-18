Prize pooches push popularity of dog shows in China

As the popularity of beauty pageants declines worldwide, China has fallen in love with a different type of charm contest-dog shows.
The craze has seen owners nationwide showing off their pooches, and also produced a value chain for the breeding of pedigree animals.
Wang Zhuang, a 28-year-old from Shenyang in the northeastern province of Liaoning, runs a kennel where he breeds shiba inu-a small dog native to Japan-many of which have taken part in shows in recent years.
"At first, I was just a dog lover, but then I learned about the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the United States and I became obsessed with these events," he said. "Now, I'm a regular participant in dog shows."
However, although he enjoys taking part in shows, his main interest lies in learning more about shiba inu and how he can breed high-quality, pedigree specimens.
"There is a set standard for evaluating shiba inu. I can only get to know the standard better, and my dog's good and bad points, by taking part in shows," he said.
"Dogs are not tamed by us, they are our family members, and that, I think, is the most important philosophy for dog owners. My favourite dog, named Run, won two BIS (Best in Show) awards when he was only 10 months old. But he is a naughty boy who drove me mad when he was a puppy. "However, the little rascal is very timid, so he shies away from anything dangerous. He doesn't even dare jump off my 20-centimeter-high couch," he said with a laugh. Wang noticed that Run regularly gnawed things, such as furniture or toys, which was annoying but also indicated that the puppy was curious about new things. "I started training him by using new toys and novelties. For example, I gave him rewards when he obeyed my orders, which made me feel proud," he said. "Run can even make a bow with his little paws, just like saying 'Thank you'! The gesture wins him affection at shows, from the judges and the audience."
