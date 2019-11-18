Prize pooches push popularity of dog shows in China

As the popularity of beauty pageants declines worldwide, China has fallen in love with a different type of charm contest-dog shows.

The craze has seen owners nationwide showing off their pooches, and also produced a value chain for the breeding of pedigree animals.

Wang Zhuang, a 28-year-old from Shenyang in the northeastern province of Liaoning, runs a kennel where he breeds shiba inu-a small dog native to Japan-many of which have taken part in shows in recent years.

"At first, I was just a dog lover, but then I learned about the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the United States and I became obsessed with these events," he said. "Now, I'm a regular participant in dog shows."

However, although he enjoys taking part in shows, his main interest lies in learning more about shiba inu and how he can breed high-quality, pedigree specimens.

"There is a set standard for evaluating shiba inu. I can only get to know the standard better, and my dog's good and bad points, by taking part in shows," he said.