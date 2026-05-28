'Smells like hell': Property agent in China finds flat filled with trash, pet dog left behind

A property agent in Nanning, China who went to find a tenant who fell behind on almost two month's rent was horrified to find trash strewn across the rental unit and an abandoned dog.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed the agent, reportedly named Tang (transliteration), entering the one-bedroom flat in Nanning.

Tang was appalled by the scene, saying it "smells like hell" and that rubbish was everywhere, leaving him no place to stand, reported Guizhou TV.

He added that the tenant was usually well-dressed and he did not expect her to be living in such conditions.

A dog, appearing to be an Alaskan malamute, was also found in the room and can be heard barking occasionally in the clip.

The dog was taken for a check-up, Tang said, and had no major health issues, aside from being thinner after not eating for several days.

It is not known how long the woman has rented the property.

She had reportedly broken the lease, owed close to two months' rent, and left the dog alone in the flat.

Even though he had charged her a deposit of one month's rent, Tang said it was not enough to cover the cost of cleaning the room.

[[nid:735678]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com