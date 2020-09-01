Prosecution initiated against woman in China suspected of killing 7, on the run for 20 years

The Nanchang People's Procuratorate in East China's Jiangxi province has initiated the prosecution of Lao Rongzhi, a female suspected of involvement in the killing of seven people, said a notice by the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Monday.

Lao was accused of intentional homicide, kidnapping and robbery, the SPP revealed on its official website. It said the case is still under investigation.

Lao is suspected of killing seven people between 1996 and 1999 with her ex-boyfriend, Fa Ziying. She escaped from a rented house in July 1999 when Fa was caught in Hefei, East China's Anhui province, after two men were killed.

Lao, born in 1974, went into hiding and falsified her identity. She was helping a friend manage a business counter in a shopping mall in Xiamen, East China's Fujian province, when she was captured in November 2019.

She used to be a primary school teacher in Jiujiang, Jiangxi, and met Fa at the age of 19. Before they met, Fa had been sentenced to eight years in prison for robbery in 1981.

Fa was given the death penalty for the seven killings and was executed in 1999.

In November last year, Lao was arrested by police in Xiamen after two decades on the run. On Dec 5, she was taken to Nanchang by Nanchang police.