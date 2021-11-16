Quarantined Chinese woman watches on CCTV as pet dog beaten to death

A local government in China has apologised after its workers broke into the home of a woman in Covid-19 quarantine and beat her dog to death with an iron rod.

It is the latest coronavirus-related pet-killing incident under Beijing’s strict zero case strategy, and follows claims earlier this month by a woman in Chengdu, southwestern China, that her cats were killed by local authorities after she went into quarantine. In September a woman in northeastern China reported her three cats had been killed after testing positive for the virus.

On Friday, the pet owner from Shangrao, Jiangxi province, eastern China, wrote on Weibo that her whole residential compound was told to quarantine at a local hotel without their pets. She claimed that she confirmed with community staff several times that her dog wouldn’t be taken away or killed.

That afternoon, she saw workers break into her house and beat it with an iron rod through her home security CCTV camera.

“The dog ran into another room and out of sight, but whimpers could be heard. After a few minutes, they took out yellow plastic bags and said they would take the dog away,” according to her post on Weibo, which has since been deleted.

The local government apologised over the weekend and said the staff involved had been removed from their current roles.

The incident has renewed public outrage over the killing of pets in the name of outbreak prevention, even though there’s no clear government policy on dealing with pets when owners are infected or sent to quarantine or any medical evidence to support that pets can spread the virus.

On Saturday night, the Xinzhou district government in Shangrao posted an update on Weibo saying: “The workers have been reprimanded and moved to other posts, apologies have been made to the pet owner”.

But the mildly worded apology did not quell public anger, with many people online pointing out that even without a clear policy, some cities have handled situations involving pets without resorting to killing.

At the beginning of the year, the Daxing district government in Beijing, northern China, arranged for residents to quarantine with their pets at selected hotels. In June, during an outbreak in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, southern China, staff took turns to feed the pets of quarantined residents.

The newest case has caught the attention of state media, with broadcaster CCTV saying local governments: “shouldn’t treat other people’s pets as mere beasts”, and for governments to be more scientific and humane.

“More and more people keep pets and treat them as life partners … how a society treats animals shows how civilised it is,” the CCTV report said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.