Quirky China: Animal activist performing 'mermaid', not any old iron man and the temple of doom

A young woman in eastern China has won praise after she trained herself to play the part of a beautiful mermaid to replace - and protect - the sea animals normally used in aquarium shows.

The woman surnamed Xu, who has a master's degree in medicine from Fudan University spent two years training in her quest to promote eco-friendly marine performances.

Xu is a fan of sub-aqua sport and began learning to dive in 2018 while studying but didn't make the decision to become a mermaid until she watched a documentary at an exhibition in 2019.

She now wows onlookers by swimming underwater like a mermaid, diving deep down to 25 metres while holding her breath for almost four minutes.

Many Weibo users have applauded Xu as a real mermaid with a golden heart.

Animal activist does ‘mermaid’ performance to raise awareness about the cruelty of keeping animals in captivity for human amusement.

Iron man irritates locals

A fitness enthusiast in China's northern Hebei province has startled locals by attaching heavy leg irons around his ankles while he exercises in a local park.

Each day for more than a year, the unnamed man has taken an hour-long walk in the park shackled with the chains, the noise of which has begun to irritate nearby residents.

A video of the man - clad in black shorts, an undershirt and leg-irons - shows him walking with amazing ease. Only the noise of his chains clanking upsets the tranquillity of the park.

"We hated that but we didn't dare to speak out," a resident, surnamed Zhai, who filmed the video told the mainland Chinese news platform Sohu. Zhai complained that he couldn't sleep because of the noise from the man's daily walk, especially in summer when his windows were open.

Some online users said the police should be called in, while others suggested the man could be engaged in some sort of performance art.

Temple thief is a joke

The temple thief ended up being a joke after the failed effort to steal was revealed.

A hapless would-be thief in eastern China has become a laughing stock after a botched attempt to steal 700 yuan (S$145) from a temple charity box.

On June 8, the unnamed man was caught red-handed by police as he struggled to open the cash-filled box with a homemade tool. It is understood he made more than 40 attempts to open the box before finally taking the money.

He turned the money over to the police after being arrested. Further investigations found he had been behind another earlier temple theft.

The incident has attracted 6,415 comments on the Weibo post at the time of writing.

One user quipped: "Could the Buddha forgive him?"

Another answered: "Maybe the Buddha wouldn't save lazy man like him."

