Quirky China: Boy calls police after bad haircut, students told to 'get married', girl clears path for ambulance

A 10-year-old boy in southwestern China called the police when he decided a new haircut was far from satisfactory.

The boy looked repeatedly into the mirror and became angry after the barber finished his work on the boy earlier this week in Anshun, Guizhou, a video on Weibo showed.

Bursting into a loud cry and moving his hands through his hair continuously, the boy soon called the police, the video showed.

PHOTO: Weibo

When the police arrived at the barbershop and discovered the reason for the call was no emergency, they asked the boy’s elder sister to mediate with the barber.

The sister promised she would educate the boy, telling him to speak to his parents first and not to involve the police in trivial matters.

But the boy still won the hearts of a lot of internet users.

“He has his own opinions. I admire him,” wrote one person on Weibo.

“He let us know that even a young boy has a taste of beauty. They can’t be fooled by adults in this regard,” another commenter said.

Top the class by getting married

Students at the Shanghai Institute of Technology were assessed after completing their course and told to “get married”.

The wedding ceremony course is a selective one for students majoring in exhibitions and conferences at the school. It teaches students designs, etiquette, procedures and folk customs for weddings, said Li Sihan, who is a student in her third year, in a video widely circulating on Weibo.

The video showed several student “couples”, with the man wearing a suit and the woman wearing a white blouse, walking arm in arm through the class to the podium. The Wedding March by Felix Mendelssohn was played as background music.

At the podium, in front of other students, the “groom” knelt on one knee before presenting a bouquet of white followers to his “bride”. They also gave brief speeches to their audiences, just like newlyweds do at real weddings.

This was how the course was set up to review students: let them be divided into groups to play different roles at weddings. The teacher played the witness at these wedding ceremonies.

“We all agree that we have a strong sense of identification in this class,” Li said in the video. “No other class is so engaging to us like that.”

She said many students from other departments were also interested in this course and often attended their class.

“I am just wondering if those students still feel fresh for their own weddings in the future,” asked one user on Weibo.

This girl didn’t stop traffic, she started it

It is common for ambulances to get stuck in traffic in mainland Chinese cities, especially during peak hour. Recently a middle school-aged girl did something to improve the situation.

According to a short video clip that went viral on Weibo, the girl, dressed in red, got out of a car, walked down on a congested road in Kunming, capital of Yunnan, and knocked on the car windows telling drivers to make way for an ambulance behind them, Changsha TV reported.

Thanks to her efforts, a passage was soon cleared allowing the ambulance to pass quickly.

The man, surnamed Li, who shot the video told a local TV station that there were many vehicles on the road blocking the ambulance’s path.

“The girl is very brave in doing this,” said Li.

“I give a big praise for this girl,” one person wrote on Weibo. “I am glad to see that the young generation has higher civilisation qualities than us.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.