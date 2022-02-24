Quirky China: Boy rides 200km after fight with mother, 11-year-old is almost 2m tall and 10 years of rubbish cleaned up

A 13-year-old boy rode his bike 200km from his hometown to Shanghai after a fight with his mother over homework.

Shanghai police found the boy in Yangpu District following a tip-off from local residents about a “suspected missing boy with clothes covered in mud”, the Xinmin Evening News reported.

The boy, surnamed Yan, said he comes from Danyang, Jiangsu, eastern China. He ran away from home five days before he was found. He survived the journey with 50 yuan (S$11) and help from strangers he met on the road, the report said.

A handout photo. The boy survived with just US$8 in his pocket.

Photo: South China Morning Post

The police contacted his family. When his mother came to pick him up, she said she regretted scolding the boy.

Boy almost two metres tall and not yet a teenager

A Primary six student in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, eastern China, is already 191cm tall, with his shoes measured at 32.5cm long.

The boy, who will turn 12 in a few days, has tall parents. His mother is 170cm and his father is 183cm, the Zhejiang Daily reported.

His mother said another major contributing factor to her son’s staggering height is that he has a lot of good quality sleep, the report said.

A handout photo. The boy’s mother says she has to order his shoes from abroad.

Photo: South China Morning Post

The boy, surnamed Zhang, was born 56cm long, while most newborns are generally 49-51 cm. He grows at about 10cm every year.

He has grown 22cm in the last 18 months since he began to play basketball. He practises the sport five days a week, two hours a day.

A year ago the boy’s shoes were 27.5cm long, now he needs to wear much bigger shoes, his mother said.

“His shoes are like boats. It’s hard to buy them at the domestic market,” said his mother, adding that she has to buy them from abroad.

Residents kick up a stink

About one tonne of rubbish has been found piled in a narrow alleyway between two residential buildings in Chongqing southwestern China, that took cleaners three hours to tidy away.

The cleaners said the rubbish possibly accumulated over a period of 10 years, the Chutian Metropolis News reported.

Local authorities said they sent cleaners to the site after receiving a complaint from a resident about a smell near the two buildings.

When the cleaners checked with one household whose window is open towards the lane, a man from the family said rudely, “We just throw the rubbish in this way.”

He remained silent when being asked why he threw the rubbish out of the window.

