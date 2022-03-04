Quirky China: Father puts son on wrong school bus, horse-riding grandpa gets coronavirus test, prying girlfriend scammed

On Feb 21, the first day of kindergarten in Zigong, Sichuan province, southwest China, a careless father surnamed Wang, put his son on the wrong school bus and proudly recorded the moment on video, without knowing his mistake until he got home.

When they arrived at the bus stop, there happened to be another kindergarten school bus pulling up, as the video shows.

“The school bus is here!” Wang told his son as he waved and said hello to the teacher.

Wang watched the bus slowly drive away before sending the recorded video to his wife, Zhang, and telling her that his mission to get their boy off to school on his first day was a success.

However, not long after Wang returned home, the couple got calls from both kindergartens’ teachers: One saying they hadn’t seen the child, and the other saying their child was at the wrong kindergarten.

“The kindergarten was picked by my husband, and the bus has a big logo on it,” Zhang said. “He wouldn’t have made the mistake if he’d been slightly more careful.”

“Dad is the biggest hazard when there are no other dangers around,” one person joked online.

Horse-riding grandpa to take Covid-19 test

Ji Tieliang, a 65-year-old grandfather from Hohhot in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, in northern China, rode a horse to a coronavirus testing site 1km away to undergo PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests for 12 consecutive days until March 2.

Ji said it is a 10-minute round trip.

“I couldn’t walk because of the pain in my legs, so I chose to ride a horse,” Ji said, according to JiuPaicn.com.

Ji said that he used to be a horse herder and that he began riding horses when he was 16 years old. He uses horseback riding as a means of transportation.

Due to the local Covid-19 epidemic, Hohhot has conducted 12 rounds of PCR tests since Feb 17, according to CCTV news.

Prying girlfriend scammed

A PhD candidate student at a medical university in Shenyang, Liaoning province in northeast China, identified in reports only as Tian, was scammed after trying to hire hackers to break into her boyfriend’s online chat history.

Tian had come to suspect that her boyfriend “wasn’t telling her the truth” and decided to find out for herself what he was hiding, according to a recent article from the Shenyang Anti-Telecommunication Network Crime Investigation and Control Center.

After searching online, she found and added a person on WeChat who claimed that an app produced by their company could help her read her boyfriend’s chat history.

Tian then paid 880 yuan (S$189) for their service before installing the app.

However, the scam did not stop there. To access the app after downloading, Tian had to pay 300 yuan for an activation code and 1,388 yuan for a service package. Following that, she signed a confidentiality agreement and paid a deposit of 5,300 yuan.

In the end, Tian was never able to access her boyfriend’s chat history. She finally realised it was a scam after paying the person almost 8000 yuan and called the police.

