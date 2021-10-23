Quirky China: Hainan Airlines managers take plane flight to be punished, kids make-up not edible says regulator, boy teaches litterbug a lesson

Managers from a Chinese airline were made to stand in the freezing cold as punishment for forcing flight attendants to wear summer uniforms despite temperatures dropping significantly across the country last week.

Eight Hainan Airlines executives were flown from the airlines’ headquarters on the tropical island of Hainan, to Beijing on Saturday evening, the China Business News reported.

After their plane landed, they were told to stand outside for 40 minutes to have a first-hand experience of Beijing’s autumn chill. Temperatures had dropped to around zero degrees that night.

Managers from a Chinese airline were made to stand in the freezing cold as punishment for forcing flight attendants to wear summer uniforms despite temperatures dropping last week. PHOTO: yicai.com

The incident was triggered after a passenger sent a photo to Gu Gang, party secretary of the company, which showed a female flight attendant from the company dressed in a thin summer uniform and visibly cold while waiting for a bus in the night air in Beijing.

Although Gu immediately told management to allow attendants to change to winter uniforms, a week later he discovered the attendants were still in summer uniforms.

He said the punishment meted out to the managers was so they could “have a deep reflection on their mistake”.

Make-up goes on the face not in the mouth, regulator warns

Chinese cosmetics companies have boasted for years that their children’s products are edible, however, the state drug supervisory body has now said there is no make-up on the market that can be eaten.

Claims that cosmetics are edible will misguide consumers, said the National Medical Products Administration on its website earlier this week.

Sales of make-up for children almost quadrupled last year from the previous year, driven by middle-class parents’ ambition of making their children stars and the wide promotion of wannabe juvenile influencers.

Some companies said they have added edible materials into their products to ensure parents of the cosmetics’ safety.

But the state authority said cosmetics and food belong to two different categories of products, subject to different standards on raw materials.

For the cosmetics’ materials, they should be tested on whether there is any harm to the skin. Some food or ingredients are actually banned from being applied in the make-up, like konjak and vitamin K-1, the authority said.

Litterbug taught a lesson by plucky 8-year-old

The boy jumped out of his mother’s car in traffic to throw the rubbish back into the other vehicle. PHOTO: 163.com

After seeing a passenger throw rubbish out of a car window, an eight-year-old boy ran and picked up the bag and threw it back into the car.

Zhou Haosen, a second grade student in Xuchang, Henan, was applauded online for his deed earlier this month.

The boy said when he was sitting in his mother’s car waiting for the traffic lights to change, he saw a bag of rubbish being thrown out of the window of a car in front of them, Henan TV reported.

He said he wanted to stop the behaviour, so after promising his mother he would be careful on the road, he got out of his mother’s car and ran towards the other vehicle.

He has been praised online for his actions. PHOTO: 163.com

He said he was not afraid that he might cause conflict, because he was “doing something right”, according to the report.

When he returned to his mother’s car, he saw two people on a nearby motorcycle give a thumbs-up to him.

“The boy’s action is like a slap on the face for the adult passenger who threw rubbish out of the car,” wrote a user at news website 163.com.

China’s road safety law stipulates that passengers must not throw things out of vehicles on the road.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.