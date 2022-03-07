Quirky China: Helping inmates fool their families, elderly men rush for 'fishing line' and a woman kept stealing

A prison in Quanzhou, Fujian in southeast China is helping inmates avoid shame by coming up with an elaborate ruse so they can fool their relatives that they are working in big cities.

The guards discovered that some inmates never told their loved ones they were in jail and avoided video conversations because they were wearing prison uniforms, according to people.com.cn.

The prison set up large posters of city landscapes as a backdrop to protect the inmates’ dignity and let them wear everyday clothing when video chatting with their families.

The news report said many prisoners were so happy seeing their wives and children that they wept. Since the “programme” started, the inmates have behaved better because the calls created a positive incentive, prison officers said.

A subway ''fishing line'' for old folks

A viral video showcased a daily ritual in Nanjing, in Jiangsu province in eastern China, in which a crowd of elderly men rush out of a local subway station every morning to get the best fishing spots at lakes just outside the city.

According to Thepaper.cn, all of the passengers on the first three trains every morning are almost all older men, and the station estimates that 800 of them will make the one-hour journey on a nice day. Even in bad weather, about 300 elderly men will make the commute.

The men crowd the station with their fishing poles, buckets, and packed lunches. They are typically heading for the Gaochun district near Nanjing, known for having clean water and a relatively convenient commute.

One fisherman said they dash out of the subway station to arrive at the lakes early to grab an ideal spot for fishing.

The men usually fish for about five hours and start to return home at 2pm, the report said.

Septuagenarian goes on stealing spree

Police in eastern China arrested a 70-year-old woman from an affluent family for stealing from a local supermarket 26 times in the past two months, according to Thepaper.cn.

The woman, surnamed Chen, posted bail and will be prosecuted soon.

She stole vegetables, meat, rice and fruits by hiding them under her coat when she left the supermarket, according to surveillance footage.

She stole a total of 91 items with a combined value of 2,000 yuan (S$431), the report said.

The woman told police she stole because she enjoyed not paying for the small items and the first product she stole was a small bunch of shallots.

As she continued to steal, her family could not eat all of the food, so she would give some stolen items to her friends as gifts.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.