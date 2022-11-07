Quirky China: Kitten gifts kind woman a fish, couple celebrate birthday next to crashed car, bored boy gives grapes personality

A video of a stray kitten giving a woman a fish as a present has touched social media users in mainland China.

The woman, surnamed Liu, from Nanjing in Jiangsu province, eastern China, was surprised when the kitten presented her with a fish and gave her sister a chicken leg, The Paper reported.

Liu said she stumbled upon the stray kitten in her neighbourhood about a month ago, and her family started feeding it. Last Friday, Liu found the kitten with a small fish in its mouth outside her home early in the morning.

When Liu asked the kitten if the fish was for her the kitten mewed and waved at her. Liu held the fish in her hand and then put it on the floor for the kitten to eat.

Liu was touched by the scene and said that her elder sister told her that the kitten had given her a chicken leg as well.

PHOTO: Weibo

“Come, come, it’s for you. That’s a present from you,” Liu said.

The kitten, however, ignored this and walked towards a nearby cat bowl to eat the food inside.

“I just feel very pleasantly surprised and incredible. You know, the kitten knows how to express gratitude,” Liu said.

Many who saw the video online were delighted by the kitten. One said: “Maybe it is the best gift the kitten can give.”

Couple celebrate birthday after car crash

A story about a couple in southwest China who celebrated a birthday on the roadside after being in a car crash has gone viral on the mainland.

The unnamed couple, from Qujing in Yunnan province, had a car accident on their way to celebrate the woman’s birthday with friends. Neither were harmed in the crash, The Paper reported.

‘It’s a meaningful birthday,’ Cha said. ‘People must confront unexpected things in life with optimism.’

PHOTO: Weibo

As their car was wrecked, they sought support from friends. Upon arrival, a friend surnamed Cha said the couple had already decided to start celebrating the birthday at the scene with a cake in the car.

They put the cake on the ground and lit pink candles on it. The woman then put a paper crown on her head and made a birthday wish.

“It’s a meaningful birthday,” Cha said. “People must confront unexpected things in life with optimism.”

Boy draws on grapes

A little boy in south-central China who lied to his parents about drawing on a bunch of grapes while doing his homework has amused the mainland public.

A viral video showed the boy with a plate with a bunch of grapes in front of him, with every single grape personified by assorted facial expressions drawn on the skins.

Each grape had different moods, showing happiness, panic, anger, and disappointment. It surprised his parents to discover this.

Mainland internet users loved the many faces on the grapes and praised the boy’s talent.

PHOTO: Weibo

When his mother asked him whether his mind was wandering during homework, he shook his head. The mother persisted.

“Besides homework, don’t you do anything else?” The mother asked.

“I don’t do anything else but homework,” the boy replied.

“Really?” The mother was doubtful.

The boy has amused many online users in mainland China.

One said: “He is too adorable to be criticised.”

Another said: “The facial expressions on the grapes are super lovely. He is very creative.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.