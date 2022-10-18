Quirky China: Man without heartbeat revived after an hour, viral baby with '5 billion' name, kittens love Tom and Jerry cartoon

A 61-year-old man with heart disease was saved one whole hour after his heart stopped beating thanks to the continuous resuscitation efforts of doctors in China.

The man’s wife called an ambulance last month after finding him losing consciousness at home in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.

When doctors arrived, they found the man had already undergone cardiac arrest. The doctors started resuscitation and electric defibrillation in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

The man regained a weak heartbeat so doctors at the hospital decided to transfer him to a bigger hospital immediately.

The man, still in hospital, can now eat and communicate with others normally, doctors say.

PHOTO: Baidu

After doctors used a ventilator on the man, he still remained in a critical condition. He was in a deep coma with low blood pressure and could not breathe independently. The man was later sent to the intensive care unit where he stayed for two weeks.

His wife said he had been diagnosed with coronary disease months before the incident.

Doctors said the “golden time window” for preventing death from heart attacks is only around six minutes.

“Usually doctors apply cardiopulmonary resuscitation for half an hour and will stop if they see the result is not good,” a local doctor said. “In this case, the patient’s family insisted on not giving up hope and we doctors didn’t give up.”

Five billion baby

A newborn infant’s name has gone viral on mainland Chinese social media because its Chinese pronunciation sounds similar to the words for five billion.

The boy, who was born earlier this month in southeastern China’s Anhui province, is named Wu Shiyi, Jimu News reported.

His father, Wu Lin, said this name carries a connotation of inheritance as his own name sounds like the number 50 in Mandarin while his son’s name sounds like that for 51.

The father said the son’s given name Shiyi also has the same Mandarin pronunciation as October 1, China’s National Day, an important day for the family since his wedding was held on that day.

He said Shiyi is also the pinyin for another two Chinese characters which means “pick up memories”. “I hope when my son gets older, he can recall all the happy memories of his life,” the father said.

But internet users found the three characters of wu shi yi when combined together means five billion.

“After he grows up and has got married, his wife can proudly say that she owns five billion [yuan],” one person joked on Baidu.com.

Kittens love Tom and Jerry cartoon

A video clip of seven kittens captivated by the Tom and Jerry cartoon series has thrilled Chinese internet users.

The seven cats from the one litter are almost two months old and are cared for by a woman in eastern Zhejiang province, the Beijing News reported.

The woman, surnamed Zhong, said when she was watching the cartoon on an iPad at home, she saw her cats lying in their nests. She then had the idea of letting them watch the cartoon series with her.

Her videos recorded interactions the cats had with the show like when one cat leaned forward when Tom was attacked in a scene.

“My cat seems to be prepared to help Tom,” Zhong was quoted as saying. “I think it understands the cartoon series’ contents.”

“The cats are so cute!” wrote one person on Douyin.

“Next time, change to a big TV screen so that the cats won’t develop myopia,” another user joked.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.